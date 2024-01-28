Central Park 5 exoneree and council member says police stopped him without giving a reason

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Council Member Yusef Salaam says he was pulled over by city police without being given an explanation. The police stop Friday casts a renewed light on police transparency measures vetoed by Mayor Eric Adams. The veto has sparked a fight between the mayor and council members. Salaam is also a member of the exonerated group of men known as the Central Park Five. Body camera footage shows an officer withdrawing after Salaam identifies himself during the stop as a council member. The officer gives no reason for the stop. Police later said Salaam was stopped for driving with dark tints.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.