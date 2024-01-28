New Orleans thief steals 7 king cakes from bakery in a very Mardi Gras way

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With their purple, gold and green colors and toy babies hidden inside, king cakes are staples of Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans. But apparently they’re also valuable enough to steal, at least this time of year during the Carnival season. A thief stole seven king cakes — about as many as he could carry — during a break-in last week at a New Orleans bakery. King cakes are among the foods most associated with Mardi Gras in New Orleans. The rings of pastry are adorned with purple, green and gold sugar or icing, and they often have a tiny plastic baby hidden inside as a prize.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.