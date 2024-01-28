Oklahoma trooper violently thrown to the ground as vehicle on interstate hits one he’d pulled over

YUKON, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma trooper who was thrown to the ground when a vehicle he’d pulled over for a traffic stop was hit by another vehicle says he feels lucky that he was able to walk away. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Wednesday posted dash camera video on its Facebook page that shows a vehicle hitting the vehicle Trooper Jesse Gregory had pulled over along Interstate 40 as he stands at the passenger-side window on Jan. 18 near the Oklahoma City suburb of Yukon. OHP says an investigation into the crash is ongoing. The patrol says all three people involved, including Gregory, were treated and released.

