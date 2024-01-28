Poland protests error in a social media post by EU chief suggesting Auschwitz death camp was Polish

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has protested a mistake in a social media post by the head of the European Commission that wrongly suggested the World War II Auschwitz death camp was Polish. That post by Ursula von der Leyen on X, formerly Twitter, was corrected Sunday to say Auschwitz was built by Nazi Germany. In the post, von der Leyen and other European Union officials pay tribute to the victims of the Holocaust on International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday, by writing and saying the names of some of the victims. Added text states their birth and death place and date, and Auschwitz was described only as “Poland.”

