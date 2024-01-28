Police in Rome detain man who had knife in bag on boulevard leading to Vatican, Italian media say

ROME (AP) — Italian media say police in Rome have detained a man found with a knife in his bag on a boulevard leading to St. Peter’s Square. The incident occurred Sunday a few hours before Pope Francis was due to appear at a window of a Vatican palazzo to greet the crowd in the square. The Italian news agency ANSA says the knife was discovered during an inspection of the bag as part of routine security for the public approaching the square. It says that the 52-old-man from southern Italy is believed to be mentally disturbed and that authorities have no suspicion of terrorism. The pope’s noon window appearance went ahead as scheduled.

