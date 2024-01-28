Teenager awaiting trial in 2020 homicide who fled outside hospital is captured in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A teenager awaiting trial in a homicide case who escaped outside a Philadelphia hospital last week has been captured. Police say Shane Pryor was taken into custody Sunday by the U.S. Marshals Service. The marshals will hand the 17-year-old over to police homicide detectives. Authorities said Pryor fled Wednesday from the driveway of the emergency room at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he had been taken with a hand injury. Less than an hour after he fled on foot, the teen was spotted on video getting into a car that drove him away. Police say the 18-year-old driver was later arrested.

