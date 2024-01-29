2 Democratic-leaning Michigan House districts to hold special election primaries

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two Michigan House districts will hold special election primaries to fill seats that were held by Democrats whose departures have left the legislative chamber in an even split since November. Six candidates are running in each of the Detroit-area districts on Tuesday. Both the 13th and 25th districts have historically voted Democratic and the candidate who secures the Democratic nomination is expected to be the frontrunner in the April 16 general election. The seats were vacated in November after Democratic state Reps. Lori Stone and Kevin Coleman won mayoral races in their hometowns. That eliminated the Democrats’ two-seat majority in the state House and put the chamber in a 54-54 deadlock.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.