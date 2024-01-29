After Alabama pioneers nitrogen gas execution, Ohio may be poised to follow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s top law enforcer appears ready to open discussions about how to jump start executions that have been on hold in the state for years. Republican Attorney General Dave Yost has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday. On Monday, he posted on the social media platform X, saying that “it’s time to act” regarding the death penalty. Executions have been on hold in Ohio since 2018. In December of 2020, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine declared lethal injection “no longer an option.” Yost slated Tuesday’s news conference days after Alabama became the first state in the nation to put a man to death using pure nitrogen gas.

