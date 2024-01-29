Albania’s Constitutional Court says migration deal with Italy can go ahead if approved

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Constitutional Court says a deal can go ahead with Italy under which thousands of migrants rescued at sea by Italian authorities would be sent to Albania while their asylum applications are processed. Now the agreement signed in November between Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni can be voted on in Parliament. With Rama’s left-wing Socialist Party holding a majority of Parliament’s seats, the deal is expected to pass. No date has been set for the debate and vote.

