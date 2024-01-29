Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl believed to be with father accused in mother’s death

PRINCETON, Ky. (AP) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old western Kentucky girl police say they believe is with the father suspected of killing her mother. Kentucky State Police said Monday that troopers were called to the child’s home in Princeton on Sunday and found that mother Kelly Black had been fatally shot. Police say the girl is believed to be with her father, Byron Black. He has an arrest warrant issued for murder in the slaying of Kelly Black. The alert says the man and girl have not been hear from since Friday and could be traveling in a white 1996 Chevrolet Silverado with California plates.

