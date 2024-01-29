Back home in Florida after White House bid ends, DeSantis is still focused on Washington’s problems

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he wants lawmakers to change Washington this year. DeSantis held a news conference Monday less than two weeks after suspending his presidential campaign. He spoke as lawmakers are nearly halfway through their annual nine-week legislative session. He says he will push the Legislature to seek U.S. constitutional amendments to create congressional term limits and require a balanced federal budget. He readily acknowledged the ideas aren’t new and that 33 other states would have to join Florida. Democrats say DeSantis should be focused on Florida’s more immediate problems.

