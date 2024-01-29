China is protesting interrogations and deportations of its students at US entry points

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government has protested to the United States over the treatment of Chinese arriving to study in America. Ambassador Xie Feng said in Washington on Sunday that dozens of Chinese have been denied entry in recent months when returning to school from overseas travel or visiting family in China. The Chinese Embassy says some have been interrogated for hours, had their electronic devices checked, and in some cases were forcibly deported from the country. The protest comes as the U.S. and China try to boost student and other exchanges to shore up their relations.

