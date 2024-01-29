Climate activists in Germany to abandon gluing themselves to streets, employ new tactics

BERLIN (AP) — A group of climate activists who infuriated many in Germany by gluing themselves to streets to block traffic says it will abandon the tactic and move on to holding what it calls “disobedient assemblies.” The Last Generation group has frequently blocked roads in Berlin and other cities over the past two years, among other forms of protest. It said Monday that the number of demonstrators has increased enormously in that time, and “from now on we will protest in a different form – but it will remain unignorable.” From March onward, it said, “we will hold disobedient gatherings with many people.”

