Counselor recalls concerns about Michigan school shooter at mother’s trial

A counselor says staff expressed concerns about a Michigan teenager long before he killed four students during a 2021 school shooting. Shawn Hopkins testified Monday on the third day of the attacker’s mother’s trial in Oakland County. Ethan Crumbley’s mother, Jennifer Crumbley, is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say she and her husband were grossly negligent and could have prevented the tragedy if they had tended to their son’s mental health. They’re also accused of making a gun accessible at home. James Crumbley faces trial in March. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty and is serving a life sentence.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.