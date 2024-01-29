Ex-Peruvian intelligence chief pleads guilty to charges in 1992 massacre of six farmers

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The controversial intelligence chief of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori has pleaded guilty to charges in the 1992 massacre of six farmers who were accused of being members of a rebel group, taken from their homes by soldiers and executed in the town of Pativilca. The 78-year-old Vladimiro Montesinos pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of homicide, murder and forced disappearance for which prosecutors are seeking a 25-year-sentence. The former spy chief’s defense is hoping that the sentence will be reduced due to their client’s willingness to cooperate with Peruvian courts.

