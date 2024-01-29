France’s National Assembly votes on enshrining women’s rights to abortion in French Constitution

PARIS (AP) — France’s National Assembly is considering a bill meant to enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in the French Constitution. The vote scheduled for Tuesday is a key step in a legislative process that also requires a Senate’s vote. The measure has been promised by President Emmanuel Macron following a rollback of abortion rights in the United States. A constitutional amendment must pass both chambers of parliament and then be approved either in a referendum or by a three-fifths majority of a joint session of parliament. Macron’s government is aiming for the second method, though the measure’s level of support in the Senate is less certain than in the National Assembly, where it is expected to pass.

