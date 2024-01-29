Skip to Content
AP National

From Houthis to Hezbollah, a look at the Iran-allied groups rallying to arms around Middle East

By
Published 10:31 AM

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press

The drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan and was apparently launched by Iran-backed militants was the latest in a flurry of attacks and reprisals across the Middle East. The strikes are linked to the war in Gaza and threaten to ignite a wider conflict. As Israel, with crucial American support, wages an all-out war against Hamas triggered by the militant group’s Oct. 7 rampage, the two allies face simultaneous attacks from a strengthening alliance of other armed militant groups backed by Iran and sympathetic to the Palestinian cause. There has been low-intensity fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border, attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, the targeting of U.S. bases in Syria and Iraq, and the killing of senior militants in airstrikes.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content