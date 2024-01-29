Investigators detail how an American Airlines jet crossed a runway in front of a Delta plane at JFK

Federal investigators are providing new details about a close call last year at JFK Airport in New York. An American Airlines jet that was taxiing into position for takeoff crossed the wrong runway, in front of a Delta plane that was starting to take off. Fortunately, an air traffic controller sized up the situation and ordered the Delta pilots to abort their takeoff on Jan. 13, 2023. According to documents released Monday, the captain became confused about taxiway instructions. And the co-pilot lost track of their exact location and wasn’t sure which runway they were crossing.

By DAVID KOENIG and TOM KRISHER Associated Press

