Judge orders Oregon newspaper not to publish documents linked to Nike lawsuit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge is ordering an Oregon newspaper not to publish documents linked to a sex discrimination lawsuit against Nike. The Oregonian is reporting that an attorney for plaintiffs in the case sent documents to one of its reporters and then asked for them back. When the news outlet declined, the attorney filed a court motion requesting they be returned. A U.S. magistrate judge approved the motion and is ordering the news outlet to return or destroy the documents. The Oregonian says it plans to appeal. The 2018 sex discrimination lawsuit alleges Nike’s workplace is hostile toward women. It also argues the Oregon-based company underpaid women employees.

