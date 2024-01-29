N. Scott Momaday, Pulitzer Prize winner and giant of Native American literature, dead at 89

NEW YORK (AP) — N. Scott Momaday has died at age 89 after becoming a Pulitzer Prize-winning storyteller, poet, educator and folklorist. HarperCollins says he died Wednesday at his home in New Mexico. His debut novel “House Made of Dawn” is credited as the start of contemporary Native American literature. It was published in 1968 and tells of a World War II soldier who struggles to fit back in at home. Much of it was based on Momaday’s childhood in New Mexico and his conflicts between the ways of his ancestors and the outside world. He was born in Oklahoma and was a member of the Kiowa Nation.

