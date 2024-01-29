South Africa’s ruling ANC suspends former president Zuma for backing a new party in elections

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s ruling party has suspended former President Jacob Zuma after he gave his backing to a new political party for this year’s national elections. The decision by the African National Congress is another sign of the political feud between Zuma and his successor, current President Cyril Ramaphosa. Zuma told a press conference in December he would be voting for the newly formed MK Party, and said that decision was because of Ramaphosa’s leadership. The ANC has been in government since the end of apartheid 30 years ago, but its popularity has steadily declined amid accusations that it has failed to deliver a better life for many South Africans.

