Thailand may deport visiting dissident rock band that criticized war in Ukraine back to Russia
By JUTARAT SKULPICHETRAT
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Human rights advocates and fans say a visiting dissident rock band that has been critical of Moscow’s war in Ukraine and whose members were arrested last week in Thailand might face deportation to Russia. Five of the seven musicians playing with the progressive rock band, Bi-2, traveled using Russian passports, a police officer told The Associated Press. At least four of the members are reportedly Israeli nationals, including the two founders, Aleksandr “Shura” Uman and Yegor “Lyova” Bortnik. The second is also an Australian citizen. Russia has a reputation for cracking down on members of the cultural community critical of the war, even those working abroad