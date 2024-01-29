The IRS is launching a direct file pilot program for the 2024 tax season — here is how it will work
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — As tax filing season officially starts Monday, a limited number of taxpayers in 12 states will soon be eligible for a program that will allow them to calculate and submit their returns directly to the IRS without having to pay for commercial tax preparation software. The Direct File pilot program is set to be rolled out in phases. First, select government employees are being invited to participate. It will expand to certain other taxpayers in February and March. IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel says the agency hopes to start small and learn from the pilot to steer the direction of the program.