Trial opens in Serbia for parents of a teenager who fatally shot 10 people at a school last year

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A trial has started in Serbia for the parents of a teenager who is accused of killing 10 people and injuring six in a mass shooting at his school last May that left the Balkan nation in shock. The suspected shooter, 13-year-old Kosta Kecmanovic, has been held in a mental institution since the attack and cannot be held criminally liable under Serbian law because of his age. His father and mother have been charged with a “serious act against general safety” for failing to safeguard the weapon and ammunition used in the shooting. The High Court in the capital, Belgrade, has decided to keep the entire proceedings closed to the public despite calls by the defense lawyers that they be open.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.