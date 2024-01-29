What is Tower 22, the military base that was attacked in Jordan where 3 US troops were killed?
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — A little-discussed U.S. military desert outpost in far reaches of northeastern Jordan has become the focus of international attention after a drone attack killed three American troops and injured at least 34 others there. The base, known as Tower 22, sits near the demilitarized zone on border between Jordan and Syria along a sandy, bulldozed berm marking the DMZ’s southern edge. The Iraqi border is only 10 kilometers (6 miles) away. The small installation includes U.S. engineering, aviation, logistics and security troops with about 350 U.S. Army and Air Force personnel deployed there.