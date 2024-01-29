Wisconsin woman involved in Slender Man attack as child seeks release from psychiatric institute

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge will hold a hearing in the case of a woman seeking to be released from a mental institution that she was committed to after she pleaded guilty to repeatedly stabbing a sixth-grade classmate in order to please the horror character Slender Man. This marks the second time that Morgan Geyser, now 21, has asked a judge to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. She made a similar request for conditional release in 2022 but withdrew the petition two months after filing it. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren set a scheduling conference for Monday regarding Geyser’s latest request to be released, which she submitted on Jan. 16.

