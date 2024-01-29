With police stops in the spotlight, NYC council is expected to override mayor on transparency bill

The New York City Council is expected to override a mayoral veto of a bill that would require police officers to document basic information whenever they question someone. The issue was thrust into the national spotlight when NYPD officers pulled over a Black lawmaker without giving him a reason. Mayor Eric Adams argues the reporting requirements for low-level stops would be too time-consuming for officers. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams, who sponsored the bill, says the reports would take less than a minute and would inform the public about how officers are policing the city.

