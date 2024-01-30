3 NHL players have been charged with sexual assault in a 2018 case in Canada, their lawyers say
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
NHL players Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod of the New Jersey Devils and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames have been charged with sexual assault in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team. Lawyers representing Hart, McLeod and Dube say each player has been charged by police in London, Ontario. The development comes two days after former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself into police to face charges. Cal Foote of the Devils is also on leave.