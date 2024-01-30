Biden speaks to families of US troops killed in Jordan, will attend dignified transfer of remains
By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has spoken with the families of the three American service members killed in a drone attack in Jordan that his administration has pinned on Iran-backed militia groups. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters traveling with Biden to Florida that the president has pledged full assistance to the families as they grieve. In separate calls with the families, Biden has gauged their feelings about his attendance at Friday’s dignified transfer of the fallen service members’ remains at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Kirby said all of the families supported Biden attending.