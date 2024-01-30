Billionaire Sultan Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia’s 17th king under rotating monarchy system

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The billionaire sultan who rules Malaysia’s Johor state has been sworn in as the nation’s new king under a unique rotating monarchy system. Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar took his oath of office Wednesday in a palace ceremony. His business empire ranges from real estate to power plants, and he has close ties with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. His rule could bolster Anwar’s unity government, which faces a strong Islamic opposition. The role is largely ceremonial but the king is regarded as a protector of Islam. His predecessor intervened in the past few years to decide who became prime minister. Nine hereditary ethnic Malay state rulers take turns to be king for five-year terms under the world’s only such system.

