Britain’s Conservative government warned against tax cuts by IMF economist

LONDON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund’s chief economist has advised the U.K. government to avoid further tax cuts amid expectations Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s battered administration will do just that to win over voters in an election year. The economist said Tuesday that instead of reducing taxes, the British government should ensure it’s prepared to meet increasing demands for spending on the National Health Service, social care and education. He spoke to reporters after the IMF released its latest outlook for the world economy, with Britain facing sluggish growth and the lingering effects of high inflation. U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt is widely expected to cut taxes as part of an effort to boost support for his Conservative Party.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.