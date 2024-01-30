Bumper profits for Norway’s giant wealth fund led by a strong performance by tech companies

STAVANGER (AP) — Norway’s oil fund saw the largest annual return in its history in 2023 led by a strong performance by U.S. technology companies and the Danish weight loss drug manufacturer, Novo Nordisk. The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund which owns around 1.5% of all global listed companies reported that it had grown 16% having benefited from market excitement at the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence technology such as ChatGPT, and the sactioning of diabetes drugs for weight loss.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.