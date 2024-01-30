Burned remnants of prized Jackie Robinson statue found after theft from public park in Kansas

Authorities say fire crews found the burned bronze remnants of a prized statue of Jackie Robinson that was stolen last week from a public park in Kansas. A Wichita police spokesperson says Tuesday the fire department received a call around 8:40 a.m. about a trash can on fire at Garvey Park in the southern part of the city and discovered what appeared to be pieces of the statue. It honors the first player to break Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947. The Wichita police chief says they are conferring with the prosecutor’s office on a regular basis and vowed that there would be arrests. A fundraising effort is underway to replace the statue.

