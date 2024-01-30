Business and agricultural groups sue California over new climate disclosure laws
By SOPHIE AUSTIN
Associated Press/Report for America
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Business and agricultural groups are suing California over new climate disclosure laws. The groups argue the policies overstep on the federal government’s authority to regulate emissions nationwide. They also say that the laws violate free speech rights by requiring companies to comment on climate change. One of the laws requires major companies that do business in California to disclose their direct and indirect emissions. The other law requires large businesses to report how climate change will impact their finances. The lawsuit marks the first major legal challenge to the new laws signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year.