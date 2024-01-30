Déjà vu? Electoral bans, arrests, attacks, threats again part of Venezuelan presidential race

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Assassination plots, arrest warrants, numerous detentions all sorts of verbal attacks against adversaries and other government actions have marked the start of 2024 for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his allies. Add international condemnation and economic sanctions, and the reality of a presidential election year in the country becomes clear. And like in previous election cycles, the question is: How democratic will the election be? Venezuelans were promised a presidential election for the second half of 2024 after Maduro and the faction of the opposition backed by the U.S. government reached an agreement in October. But the government over the past three months has shown it is willing to test the limits of the agreement.

