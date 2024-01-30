Elon Musk says the first human has received an implant from Neuralink, but other details are scant

NEW YORK (AP) — According to Elon Musk, the first human received an implant from his computer-brain interface company Neuralink over the weekend. In a Monday post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Musk said that the patient received the implant the day prior and was recovering well. The billionaire did not provide additional details about the patient. Neuralink reposted Musk’s Monday post on X, but did not publish any additional statements acknowledging the human implant. Neuralink’s device is about the size of a large coin and is designed to be implanted in the skull, with ultra-thin wires going directly into the brain. The initial goal of the so-called brain computer interface is to give people the ability to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone.

