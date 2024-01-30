Florida man sentenced to 30 months for stealing sports camp tuition to pay for vacations, gambling

BOSTON (AP) — A Florida man convicted of stealing sports camp tuition in 2019 from hundreds of families and spending the money on plastic surgery, vacations and gambling has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison. He was also sentenced Tuesday to two years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of about $575,000 and forfeiture of about $443,000. Prosecutors say 53-year-old Mehdi Belhassan stole the tuition money in July and August of 2019. They say he used the money to fly to Las Vegas and spend it. He was found guilty on two counts of wire fraud in October 2023.

