Four Mexican tourists died after a boat capsized in the sea between Cancun and Isla Mujeres

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four Mexican tourists have died after a boat carrying 19 people capsized or swamped between Cancun and Isla Mujeres. Authorities said Tuesday that the captain of the boat had been detained. Investigators in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo are looking into whether the boat had been overcrowded, or if rough weather had played a role in the accident. The boat had left Cancun Monday evening to take the tourists to Isla Mujeres, an island 3.5 miles (7 kilometers) offshore from Cancun. It was returning to the mainland when the accident occurred.

