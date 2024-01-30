France’s new prime minister vows to defend farmers and restore authority in schools

PARIS (AP) — France’s new prime minister is vowing to boost employment, restore authority in schools and support workers including farmers who have been protesting for days across the country over their eroding incomes. Gabriel Attal, 34, gave his policy address to French lawmakers three weeks after he was appointed. France’s youngest-ever and first openly gay prime minister sought to meet people’s top concerns in a lively speech filled with promises and announcements. He said his priority is “to boost employment.” He said his government will take measures to encourage employers to better pay workers who earn the minimum salary. He promised tax cuts on middle-class households. He also promised emergency cash aid and controls on imported food on behalf of farmers

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.