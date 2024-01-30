Greek court acquits aid workers who helped rescue migrants crossing in small boats

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court has acquitted a group of 16 aid workers and volunteers of charges linked with their efforts to rescue migrants making the dangerous sea crossing in small boats from neighboring Turkey. The trial on the eastern island of Lesbos on espionage and other charges had attracted international scrutiny, with rights groups accusing Greece of targeting the defendants for their humanitarian work. The court acquitted all 16 defendants. Lesbos remains a major landing point for migrants seeking a better life in Europe. On Tuesday the coast guard said two people died and one is missing after a small migrant boat was wrecked on a rocky shore there. It said 57 people survived.

