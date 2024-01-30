Greyhound bus and SUV collide in northern Alabama, killing motorist

ARDMORE, Ala. (AP) — A Greyhound bus and a car have collided on a northern Alabama road, killing a man and injuring the bus driver and eight bus passengers. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Monday. 23-year-old Sidney C. Benson of Ardmore, Alabama, was killed in the wreck. Authorities say the bus struck Benson’s SUV. The bus then left the road and overturned. The bus driver and eight passengers were all injured and taken to hospitals. Greyhound said Tuesday that six of the passengers had been released from the hospital after treatment. The company said the bus was traveling from Tallahassee, Florida to Nashville, Tennessee.

