Hal Buell, who led AP’s photo operations from darkroom era into the digital age, dies at age 92

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Hal Buell, who led The Associated Press’ photo operations from the darkroom era into the age of digital photography over a four-decade career that included 12 Pulitzer Prizes, has died. He was 92. Buell died Monday in Sunnyvale, California, where his daughter lived, after battling pneumonia. Colleagues described Buell as a “visionary” who encouraged photographers to try new ways of covering hard news. Buell spent a large part of his AP career as the editor in charge of the news services’ photos. He worked in 33 countries, with legendary AP photographers including Eddie Adams, Horst Faas and Nick Ut.

