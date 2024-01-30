House GOP is moving quickly to impeach Mayorkas as border security becomes top election issue

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are moving swiftly toward impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The Homeland Security Committee is scheduled to vote Tuesday on two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, including over what they call his “willful and systematic” refusal to enforce immigration laws. But Democrats call the proceedings a sham ordered up by Donald Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner. Democrats argue that Republicans should instead be working with the Biden administration to secure the U.S.-Mexico border. Mayorkas is defending his work at the department and urging the House to focus on updating the nation’s “broken and outdated” immigration laws.

By LISA MASCARO and REBECCA SANTANA Associated Press

