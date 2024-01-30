Indonesian police arrest 3 Mexicans after a Turkish tourist is wounded in an armed robbery in Bali

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say they have arrested three Mexicans for alleged robbery on the resort island of Bali that left a tourist from Turkey badly wounded. The arrests were made Saturday at a villa where the Mexican men had been staying since Dec. 7 as tourists. Police said four men armed with three guns broke into a villa near the popular tourist spot of Kuta last week and sprayed bullets toward several guests who ran out of the villa for safety. The suspects stole about $5,900 and shot a 39-year-old Turkish man in his stomach, hand and back. One suspect is still being sought.

