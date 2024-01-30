Kansas to play entire college football season on the road amid stadium construction

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will play its entire schedule on the road next season, though some of those games will be played just down the road in venues that should create a home atmosphere. The school is building a new stadium and had hoped to play in the remnants of Memorial Stadium during construction. But that did not prove to be feasible, so Kansas will play nonconference games against Lindenwood and UNLV at Children’s Mercy Park, the home of MLS club Sporting Kansas City. Its four Big 12 games against TCU, Houston, Iowa State and Colorado will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

