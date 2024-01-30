Killer of pro cyclist Mo Wilson was captured with help of want ad for yoga instructor in Costa Rica

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal investigators say a local want ad for a yoga instructor in Costa Rica helped them capture the killer of rising pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in 2022. Investigators had been searching for Kaitlin Armstrong for more than a month and believed she was moving around Costa Rica looking for work as a yoga instructor. In an interview with the CBS crime program “48 Hours,” U.S. Marshals Service deputies said they placed the ad as a last resort before leaving the beach town of Santa Teresa. It took several days for someone to respond and set up a meeting. That person turned out to be Armstrong. She is now serving 90 years in prison.

