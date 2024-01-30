London police fatally shoot a suspect reportedly armed with a crossbow as he broke into a home

LONDON (AP) — London police say they fatally shot a man reportedly armed with a crossbow who broke into a home and threatened the occupants. The Metropolitan Police said the suspect, believed to be in his 30s, had threatened people in the home in the Southwark part of the city on Tuesday and was trying to break in when officers arrived. When the man threatened the officers who attempted to speak with him, armed police were called. He was shot as he got inside the property. He died at the scene. Two of the occupants received minor injuries.

