Massachusetts state troopers arrested for taking bribes to pass commercial drivers on test

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. attorney’s office says two current and two former Massachusetts State Police troopers are among six people charged in a scheme to allegedly take bribes in exchange for giving passing scores on commercial driving tests. Fifty-eight-year-old Gary Cederquist, a sergeant with the state police from Stoughton, and 54-year-old Joel Rogers, a trooper from Bridgewater, are currently with the force. Sixty-three-old Calvin Butner and 63-year-old Perry Mendes, both retired troopers, were arrested in Florida. All four face more than 70 counts on a range of charges, including conspiracy to falsify records, extortion and making false statements.

