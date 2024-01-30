Memphis officials release hours of more video in fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Memphis Tennessee has released hours of more video in the case of five former police officers charged with the violent beating and death of Tyre Nichols. The recordings were released Tuesday based on a judge’s order from November, when former officer Desmond Mills Jr. pleaded guilty to federal charges. The case sparked outrage and intensified calls for police reform. Nichols died in a hospital on Jan. 10, 2023 three days after he was kicked, punched and hit with a police baton after a traffic stop. Police video released weeks after the killing showed the beating. All five officers were fired and charged with civil rights violations.