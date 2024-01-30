Milan-Cortina board approves proposal to rebuild Cortina bobsled track but will keep open a ‘Plan B’

ROME (AP) — The local organizing committee for the 2026 Winter Olympics has decided to move forward with rebuilding a century-old bobsled track in Cortina d’Ampezzo but will also keep open a “Plan B” in case the new venue is not ready in time. The committee says its plans hinge on signing a contract with a Parma-based construction company that has offered to rebuild the Cortina track for $89 million. The committee says that if the contract for the sliding center is signed “it would confirm the original masterplan” for the Olympics. The IOC wants an existing foreign venue in neighboring Austria or Switzerland used instead to cut costs.

